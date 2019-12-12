Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix Named SEC Freshman Of The Year

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has been named the SEC freshman of the year.

The decision was announced Wednesday, and comes after Nix led the Tigers to a successful 9-3 campaign during his freshman year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s hard to argue with this decision. Nix introduced himself to the college football world by beating Oregon to open the season.

From there, he had some ups and some downs. There were certainly some growing pains at times, but he finished the season with 22 touchdowns and nearly 2,700 total yards of offense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Nix (@bonix10) on Nov 24, 2019 at 6:00pm PST

For a freshman quarterback in the SEC, I think it’s safe to say that’s an incredibly impressive run.

Most importantly, Nix beat Alabama. That was by far and away his biggest moment this season. When on the biggest stage possible in the Iron Bowl, Nix and the Tigers got the job done.

I’m guessing that game played a very large role in him winning this honor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Nix (@bonix10) on Dec 1, 2019 at 6:03pm PST

We’ll see what he does over the coming years, but there’s no doubt Auburn has found themselves a young star.