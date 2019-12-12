Baker Mayfield Met With Cleveland Browns Training Staff Over Odell Beckham Jr. Comments

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield talked with the training staff after some recent disparaging comments.

Following a win against the Cincinnati Bengals, the young NFL passer seemed to criticize the handling of Odell Beckham Jr.’s health by the training staff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It wasn’t handled the right way in our training room. It is what it is.” Baker Mayfield spoke candidly about OBJ’s lingering injury. pic.twitter.com/GhO4BI8E0Z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2019

Mayfield, who doesn’t have a medical degree of any kind, said the following about meeting with the training staff, according to ProFootballTalk on Wednesday:

I had the conversations that I needed to, in the building. Like I said, when I addressed it afterwards [on Twitter], the effect that those words have in the bigger scheme and the bigger picture were not my intentions. The people within our building, like I said, know where I am coming from. They know my frustration, and they know that if I was happy-go-lucky about everything then we would have a real problem on our hands. I talked to the people I needed to so am confident in that and us moving forward.

I would have paid a ton of money to be in the room as Mayfield met with the training staff. That had to be a conversation for the ages.

Imagine Mayfield, who is not a doctor by any metric or measurement, trying to defend ripping trained medical professionals.

Their responses to him had to be absolutely epic.

As somebody who knows a doctor two, I can promise you there’s not many things that annoy them more than regular people weighing in like they’re medical experts.

Baker Mayfield publicly questioning their calls is absurd. Again, this dude has no professional medical qualifications of any kind.

The arrogance you have to have to question the medical pros employed by the team is simply mind-boggling.

Will Mayfield learn to keep his mouth shut? Probably not, but that’s great for content!