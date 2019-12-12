Watch Carey Mulligan And Bo Burnham In The Trailer For ‘Promising Young Woman’

Carey Mulligan’s new movie “Promising Young Woman” looks like it might be solid.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against men who cross her path.”

Judging from the trailer, this film, which also has Bo Burnham in the cast, has a solid amount of potential. Give it a look below. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Now, I see this movie in a very simple light. It’s either going to be awesome or it’s going to be terrible. There won’t be much of a middle ground at all.

That’s just the way it is. The movie has an inherent message about sexual assault and violence against women built into its DNA. There’s nothing wrong with that.

All great revenge stories need an angle like that in order for the audience to care. It can be slavery, the Holocaust or a long list of other things.

In this case, it appears Carey Mulligan’s character was raped. We don’t know that for sure, but it certainly appears to be that way.

If the movie sticks to just killing the bad folks and focuses on the revenge plot, then we’re in for a very fun time.

If it goes over the top with political messages, then it’s going to suck. It’s not hard to figure out. It’s just basic movie science.

Hopefully, it doesn’t disappoint. Carey Mulligan is a hell of an actress, and I’m excited to see what we get here.

You can catch it on April 17, 2020, which is also my birthday. Seems like a fun time.