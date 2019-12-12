Carter Page: ‘Going To Take This Right Up To The Supreme Court’

Carter Page said Thursday he is willing to go all the way to the Supreme Court in lawsuits he plans to file against the U.S. government over a Justice Department report released Monday that said the FBI misled federal judges in order to conduct surveillance against the former Trump campaign aide.

“I think there’s a lot more that needs to be done. We’re going to take this right up to the Supreme Court, is our plan right now,” Page said in an interview on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo.

The Justice Department’s inspector general (IG) released a damning report Monday about the FBI’s investigation in 2016 and 2017 of Page and the Trump campaign. The report said FBI agents omitted exculpatory information from applications for surveillance warrants on Page and relied heavily on the unverified Steele dossier to assert that he was working as a Russian agent. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: Carter Page Should ‘Sue The Hell Out Of’ FBI And DOJ)

Page has previously sued the Justice Department, as well as the parent company of Yahoo News, which published a story in September 2016 that was based on information from Christopher Steele, a former British spy who wrote the dossier.

Page has been unsuccessful in those lawsuits, on which he represented himself. But Page told Bartiromo he is now working with a legal team and said the IG report breathes new life into his case.

“Things didn’t go so well thus far, but I think the news, which has come out, and really the false pleadings of the U.S. Department of Justice — I think what we’ve heard … was that there was this terrible thing that happened,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham endorsed Page’s legal ambitions during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday. The South Carolina Republican said Page should “sue the hell out of” the FBI and Justice Department over the findings of the inspector general.

