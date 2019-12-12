Watch The Best Scenes From The Christmas Episode Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

Christmas is getting closer, and that means it’s time to remember a classic episode of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

In the final episode of season six, the gang celebrates Christmas, and it’s honestly right up there with the best moments from “The Office.” (RELATED: Watch Christmas Scenes From ‘The Office‘)

Frank needs to remember how to be a good person, Mac realizes he robbed houses, Charlie realizes his mom was a prostitute and much more.

Check out the best moments from the iconic holiday episode below.

The “Always Sunny” Christmas episode is downright incredible. There’s no other way to put it. It’s way edgier than “The Office,” and it’s one of the best episodes of the show ever made.

Charlie biting the Santa’s neck is an all-time great moment.

Could the same Christmas episode get made in 2019? Maybe, but there’d probably have to be a few minor changes.

There’s probably no way they’d allow an entire storyline about a mom being a hooker, and Charlie biting somebody’s jugular.

If you haven’t seen it yet, I suggest you fire up Hulu immediately and watch it.