Kit Harington Discusses Receiving The Only ‘Game Of Thrones’ Golden Globes Nomination

Kit Harington sounded a bit bummed about the Golden Globes with some recent comments.

The man behind Jon Snow was the only person associated with “Game of Thrones” to get a Golden Globes nomination after getting the nod for Best Actor – Drama. He seems to think they should have gotten a little more love. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Harington told The Hollywood Reporter the following:

Obviously, I wanted everyone to be nominated, and I feel like they should, as anyone who loves their show and loves their cast and crew would feel and want. I’m happy for my nomination, and I’d love the show to be represented [more], but it won an Emmy, and it wasn’t nominated for a Globe. So I’ll represent the show on my own. I’ll do my best.

Despite my disdain for the final season of the hit HBO production, I actually agree with him 100%. I already said it’s a damn shame Emilia Clarke didn’t get a nomination, and I stand by that.

Yes, the ending might have been trash, but there were still wonderful individual performances. Only getting one nomination is a bit of a joke.

No matter what you thought about the ending (I will hate it forever), I think everybody can agree Clarke, Peter Dinklage, and the show as a whole should have gotten more recognition.

A bad season of “Game of Thrones” is still better than 98% of all the other TV you can find.

Despite not being nominated, hopefully Harington will be accompanied by a few of his co-stars. At the very least, the show should be well represented.

After all, it’s one of the most popular shows ever made, despite the trash ending.