HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses In Embarrassing Fashion To Rutgers 72-65

The Wisconsin Badgers lost in humiliating fashion to Rutgers 72-65 Wednesday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 11, 2019 at 6:08pm PST

Going into last night, I made it crystal clear that we had to win the game against the Scarlet Knights. I said that sitting at 5-4 meant there was no margin for error, especially in a conference game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Apparently, that message fell on deaf ears because we looked like absolute garbage.

To paraphrase a text I sent somebody late last night who I would consider an authority in Wisconsin sports, what the hell was wrong with Nate Reuvers?

Our star player looked like he was on a different planet last night. His reaction time was nonexistent, he was making the dumbest mistakes possible and scored a grand total of six points.

Whenever Nate Reuvers only goes for six points, we’re screwed.

The only two guys who really impressed me were Kobe King, who dropped 18, and freshman Tyler Wahl, who showed off an incredible amount of effort.

Everybody else played nothing short of trash. What the hell is Greg Gard doing with our basketball program?

If you’re a Wisconsin man and you’re not frustrated, then you’re not paying attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 11, 2019 at 5:07pm PST

I have no idea what Greg Gard is going to do going forward, but I think it’s safe to say people’s patience has officially run out.

We’re 5-5, and we just lost to Rutgers. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’ve had enough. We play Tennessee in about two weeks.

If we’re not vastly improved by then, then we’re going to get embarrassed. Figure it out, Gard!