Jennifer Aniston Moved To Tears During ‘The Ellen Show’ Holiday Giveaway

Actress Jennifer Aniston was emotionally moved during a giveaway segment of “Ellen’s Greatest Night Of Giveaways.”

Aniston could barely hold back tears after she helped DeGeneres gift a family Christmas gifts and decorations for their home, according to a report published Thursday by Fox News.

Jeff Kimball and his two daughters were invited on the show where he opened up about the loss of his wife to cancer and the loss of his job. Kimball’s wife passed away from sarcoma cancer when his daughter Elyse was only three years old.

Kimball told the audience about how big of a fan his wife was of DeGeneres. He opened up about how he used to use the phrase from “Finding Demo,” the animated film DeGeneres voiced the character Dory in, “just keep swimming” to encourage his wife during her cancer treatment. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Nominated For First TV Golden Globe Since ‘Friends’)

“She was going in for a 13-hour surgery. The last thing I did was blow her a kiss and say, ‘Just keep swimming,'” Kimball recalled.

During the exchange, Aniston became emotional as did every viewer watching from home, myself included. These holiday giveaways always get to me. It’s just a season of doing great things for great people, truly the most wonderful time of the year.