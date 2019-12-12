Supermodel Kathy Ireland Defends Melania’s Anti-Bullying Efforts: ‘She’s Doing A Wonderful Job’

Former supermodel Kathy Ireland has come to the defense of Melania Trump and praised her for her anti-bullying efforts.

“She’s [the first lady’s] doing a wonderful job,” the 56-year-old model/actress turned author shared in a newly released interview for an episode of Yahoo Finance’s “Influencers with Andy Serwer,” per Yahoo.com in a piece published Thursday of Melania. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Ireland® (@kathyireland) on Nov 7, 2019 at 9:47am PST

“I don’t think there is any time that bullying is OK for anybody,” she added. “There’s never a time when that’s OK.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

However, Ireland, now the CEO of Kathy Ireland Worldwide, stopped short of commenting on whether President Donald Trump’s tweeting amounted to a form of cyberbullying, as Trump’s critics have claimed.

“When I’m in my business capacity, I don’t get into politics because our team is wonderfully diverse and made up of people of every belief and thought,” the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model replied. “So to honor that, I don’t.”

“But I will say that bullying of any kind, I strongly disagree with it,” she added, from an interview taped in July.

Back in 2017, Ireland defended Melania against critics who slammed the first lady for her work as a model.

“It’s not OK for anybody to take swipes at anyone else,” the supermodel told Boston Herald Radio. “What message does that send to children? It dehumanizes people.”

“We all must just be careful with our words,” she added. “Of course, I’ve been guilty of having words come out that I wished didn’t come out. I believe in being quick to think, slow to speak, slow to become angry I think is really good advice.”