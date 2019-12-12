Illinois Center Kofi Cockburn Accidentally Hits The Ref After Scoring

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn accidentally crushed a ref Wednesday night during a 71-62 win over Michigan.

Cockburn scored in the second half right under the bucket for the Fighting Illini, swung his arm around in celebration and demolished the ref that was by the basket. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not talking about a little bristle of contact. I’m talking about dropping the ref. Watch the hilarious video below.

Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn just smoked a ref in the face (totally unintentional) while celebrating an and-one. Being a ref is a tough business: pic.twitter.com/ybOyHCv7SY — Adam Spencer (@AdamSpencer4) December 12, 2019

Obviously, that’s completely accidental, which is the reason why it’s so funny. It’d be a hell of a lot less funny if it was intentional.

Illinois was in the process of pulling off a major upset, and Cockburn was getting himself some points. Of course, he was pumped!

He just didn’t realize there was a ref standing right next to him.

Oh well. Again, it was clearly an accident. Accidents happen in sports. It’s just the nature of the beast. I wonder if the ref had to undergo a little concussion protocol or not because that hit was brutal.

We’re obviously hoping he’s okay, but we also appreciate the laughs.