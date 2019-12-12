Lane Kiffin Says He Doesn’t ‘Give A Sh*t’ How Many Stars A Recruit Has

Lane Kiffin didn’t hold back when discussing the players who will see the field for him at Ole Miss.

Kiffin took over the Rebels last weekend, and it’s already been everything we hoped it would be. Now, he dropped an epic line about who will play and his recruiting practices. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t give a sh*t whether you’re a five-star or no-star. I wasn’t hired here to play favorites. The best players are going to play, and we came here because we believe this can be a championship program. Starting now, everything counts,” Kiffin said in an ESPN profile on his hiring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Dec 8, 2019 at 6:26pm PST

I can’t tell. Is that Lane Kiffin coaching Ole Miss or is it Herb Brooks? I honestly can’t tell.

I can’t wait for Kiffin to start pulling in recruits. Absolutely can’t wait. Once they’re inked and on the field, we’re going to be in for an absolute show.

Even Kiffin’s biggest critics I think all agree that the man knows how to coach. His mind is one of the best in the game when it comes to offense.

He’s also making it crystal clear that recruiting rankings won’t make a difference. I love it. I absolutely love it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:56am PST

If you’re not ready for Lane Train to roll through Oxford, then you’re simply not paying attention. You’re not paying attention at all.

Whenever you’re getting compared to Herb Brooks, you know you’re doing something right. Go, Lane, go!