NBC Releases Entire ‘Threat Level Midnight’ Movie From ‘The Office’

NBC sent shockwaves through the entertainment world on Tuesday.

The network dropped Michael Scott’s entire “Threat Level Midnight” movie from “The Office.” You might think I’m kidding, but I can promise you that I’m not.

NBC hit fans of the hit show with a 25 minute long video from the brain of Dunder Mifflin manager Michael Scott. (RELATED: Watch Christmas Scenes From ‘The Office‘)

You can watch the entire production below.

I never knew I needed a full “Threat Level Midnight” movie in my life until I actually saw it. How did NBC hang onto this for so long?

The “Threat Level Midnight” episode aired back in February 2011! That was almost nine years ago at this point, and we’re only just now getting the whole thing.

Where has this video been for so long?

The best part of that episode without a doubt was when Michael blew Toby’s head off and then proceeded to say it was the most expensive shot of the film.

I’m kind of sitting here just stunned at the fact this dropped out of thin air, and I’m equally as stunned that they actually shot this thing as a short film.

I figured a few scenes were shot for the episode in “The Office,” and that was the end of it. Apparently, that wasn’t the case.

Props to NBC for finally releasing this because it’s absolutely awesome.