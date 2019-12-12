Sara Underwood Shares Great Bikini Picture On Instagram

Sara Underwood didn’t disappoint on Instagram with a recent picture.

Underwood, who is one of the best models on the site, posted a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini for everybody to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great content when we see it here at The Smoke Room. It’s what we do, and there’s no doubt we love this one from Underwood. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Dec 11, 2019 at 11:23am PST

What are we all thinking here. Honestly, that might be one of the best photos we’ve seen out of Underwood in awhile. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

We all know what she’s capable of, but it never hurts to get a reminder. Well done, Sara. Well done! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Nov 19, 2019 at 11:25am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Nov 3, 2019 at 7:24am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Sep 17, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Sep 8, 2019 at 9:41am PDT