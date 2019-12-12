Sarah Ferguson Says She’s ‘Been in Meghan’s Shoes, And I Still Am’

Sarah Ferguson said she can “relate” to Meghan Markle’s struggle living under the royal spotlight and admitted that she’s “been in Meghan’s shoes.”

“It must be hard for Meghan [Markle], and I can relate to her,” the former wife of Prince Andrew and Duchess of York shared with Vogue Arabia in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots)

"I believe she is modern and fabulous," she added. "She [Duchess of Sussex] was famous before. She is great. Why can't Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated?"

Ferguson continued, "I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context, but I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am. There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean."

“I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I’ve been through it,” the duchess explained.

The writer went on to share that she has learned to deal with the negativity and tabloid reports and found the best way to handle it all is to be open about her struggles so others know they aren’t alone.

“It was difficult but I’m here now – I feel the chains of my soul are freed,” Sarah said. “It’s still difficult, though.”

And now her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 29 are experiencing similar, living in the public eye.

“They say that unless they are perfect, it’s front page news, and that’s hard,” the duchess shared.