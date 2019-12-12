Selena Gomez Releases Album Preview And It’s Everything Fans Have Ever Wanted

Musician Selena Gomez gave fans a preview of her new album while announcing the name Thursday on Instagram.

Gomez shared a video announcing the name of her new album, “Rare.” The video contained art from her new album, which is set to be released on Jan. 10.

“Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th,” she captioned the video. “It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart.”

The video lists out the titles of the tracks on “Rare” and fans can hear clips of a few of the songs as well. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Opened Up About How Body-Shaming Effected Her Mental Health)

Titles of the tracks include:

“Rare”

“Dance Again”

“Ring”

“Vulnerable”

“People You Know”

“Let Me Get Me”

“Crowded Room”

“Kinda Crazy”

“Fun”

“Cut You Off”

“A Sweeter Place”

Let me just say, the preview for this album has me ten times more excited than I already was. Not hard to do because Gomez is a genius when it comes to music.

I can already tell from the clips of the songs that Gomez really dug deep for these songs and this album might end up being one of the best things she’s ever produced.