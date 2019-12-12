Trump Reacts After Greta Wins Person Of The Year, Says She Should ‘Chill’ Out

President Donald Trump gave Greta Thunberg some advice Thursday after the 16-year-old climate activist won Time’s “Person of the Year.”

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump said in a tweet. Time announced who the magazine chose for this year’s award Wednesday.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Thunberg is the youngest person to receive the honor since Time started naming people of the year in 1927. (RELATED: Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Is Named TIME’s 2019 Person Of The Year)

“She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement,” Time Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal said on NBC Wednesday.

Felsenthal also suggested Thunberg represented a coalition of young people protesting on behalf of social justice and environmental issues.

Thunberg traveled to the U.S. from her home in Sweden in August on a racing yacht to avoid taking jets, which activists argue are responsible for spewing tons of carbon emissions. Her visit was designed to galvanize support for action on global warming ahead of September’s United Nations climate summit.

Thunberg gave an emotional speech at the summit.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet I’m one of the lucky ones,” she said at the summit. “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.