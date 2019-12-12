Vince Thompson Predicts Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Sits Out 2020 College Football Season

A guest on Paul Finebaum’s show floated the possibility that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could skip the 2020 season.

Vince Thompson told Finebaum that he thinks the superstar passer won’t play in 2020, and will instead begin his marketing campaign prior to the 2021 draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

Season’s barely over but the takes are hotter than ever….@vinnyinc says he expects Trevor Lawrence to sit out next CFB season and prepare for the NFL: pic.twitter.com/euunvdcTxv — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 11, 2019

Folks, there is no chance this happens. There is absolutely no chance at all Trevor Lawrence skips the 2020 season. No chance in hell that happens.

It’s just not going to happen. I’m not here to debate the merits of the NFL’s age restrictions, but Lawrence will absolutely be playing for Clemson next season.

There’s no doubt in my mind at all he’ll take the field for the Tigers. That young man is a winner and could potentially three-peat as a national champ.

He has a very real chance to go down as the greatest college player ever. There’s no situation where anybody passes that up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Nov 30, 2019 at 12:25pm PST

Lawrence is a once in a lifetime caliber of player. He’s the best quarterback prospect that I’ve ever seen, and he’s going to do big things in the NFL.

I think everybody agrees on this, and I highly-doubt there’s any situation that unfolds where he’s not playing next season.

That’s just not going to happen.