REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Spotted Without His Walker At Target Store In New York

Disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein has been spotted multiple times entering court hearings and meetings with a walker due to his reported ill health.

However, Weinstein was also recently spotted out without the walker, according to a report published by Page Six.

Harvey Weinstein spotted sans walker, sparking speculation https://t.co/YF2c87nkDi pic.twitter.com/ErGUlotf1h — Page Six (@PageSix) December 13, 2019

First, Weinstein was spotted walking into a meeting with his attorneys using the walker for support, but days later a witness claimed to spot him at a Target in Mount Kisco, NY. The photos show Weinstein in the grocery store with no walker in sight.

Weinstein was then spotted Wednesday entering court with the walker again.

“He’s just using it for sympathy,” the witness claimed. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Nears $25 Million Settlement With Accusers)

Weinstein was in court this week for a bail hearing. The judge raised his bail from $2 million in cash to $5 million in cash or $2 million bond after prosecutors argued that Weinstein had violated the conditions of his release.

News that Weinstein, his former studio and roughly 30 of his accusers had reached a potential $25 million settlement also surfaced Wednesday.

As previously reported, Weinstein will not be required to pay any of his own money or admit to any wrongdoing. Instead, The payout would be covered by insurance companies who represent Weinstein’s old studio, the Weinstein Company.

Weinstein’s criminal trial is set to start Jan. 6, and he could be sentenced to life in prison. He was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual acts and two counts of rape.