What Does The U.K. Election Really Say About The Future Of The American Left?

The Conservative Party in the U.K. is celebrating a landslide victory after defeating the socialist Labour Party Thursday night.

This means that Boris Johnson will remain prime minister, and the political career of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is in peril. So, will the American left learn anything from their counterparts across the pond?

Daily Caller reporters Christian Datoc, William Davis, and Justin Caruso sit down to discuss the aftermath of Thursday night’s results.

