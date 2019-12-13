Here’s The Reason Lamar Odom And Fiancée Sabrina Parr Are Abstaining From Sex Until They Are Married

Lamar Odom and fiancée Sabrina Parr have decided together as a couple to abstain from sex until they officially walk down the aisle and are married.

“This is the first time in Lamar’s [Odom’s] entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction,” the health and life coach shared with the Hollywood Life, per E! News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Lamar Odom Once Used A Fake Penis To Pass The Olympic Drug Test)

“Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not,” she added.”Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there’s a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man.” (RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Real Reason She Stays In Touch With Lamar Odom)

Parr continued, “And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it’s not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage. And obviously he’s already had sex, so he couldn’t cut that out, but he said, ‘A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married.’ And so, I think he really respects the pastor’s opinion and his voice.”

Odom’s fiancée went on to explain that she “wasn’t going to force him either way” and she “allowed him to make a decision about it.” The professional basketball player then decided he wanted to wait to have sex until they tied the knot.

“And he really made the decision to not have sex with me until we get married, which is kind of why he wants to rush the marriage,” Sabrina explained. “But I’m just in no rush. So, he’s doing very well with it, surprisingly. I just really thought this would be a struggle for him, just because he’s never had to abstain from sex before. I don’t think he’s ever considered it.”

However, Parr admitted that it isn’t always the easiest decision to make and shared that there have been times she has thought, “‘Oh my god, we’re not going to make it.'”

“But I don’t know, I think people would just be surprised to know Lamar’s and my relationship is really different. It’s just more than just we’re in love, let’s shoot pictures, and let’s go to the movies,” she added. “It’s really got a lot of substance and we get a lot done. And we’re very busy with each other, we’re not just laid up cuddling. So, there’s a lot of things that we do that doesn’t even create an environment for sex.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors earlier this summer and Odom popped the question in November. The NBA star was previously married to Khloe Kardashian.