Megan Rapinoe Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has officially endorsed Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 presidential election.

Rapinoe shared her endorsement on Twitter on Friday along with a video of a phone call between Warren and herself.

I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real. I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us, and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country @ewarren pic.twitter.com/9hX3gQYjvo — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) December 13, 2019

“I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real,” she captioned the video. “I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us, and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country.”

Warren thanked Rapinoe during the phone call.

"…I just wanted to call and say thank you," the senator said. "We need you in this battle."

Rapinoe further praised Warren’s presidential campaign, which focuses on student debt relief, universal health care, female reproductive rights and more.

“I just think that it’s amazing,” Rapinoe told Warren. “It’s big, it’s bold. I just don’t think we can get to a better place by walking this moderate line so, I appreciate you being out front and being big and bold with that.”

“We really believe in equity, we believe in racial equity, we believe in gender equity, we believe in everyone gets a chance in this country,” Warren responded. “We can build that kind of America.”