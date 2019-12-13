Melania Dazzles In Sparkling Full-Length Cream-Colored Gown At Congressional Ball

Melania Trump truly was a vision Thursday when she stepped out in a sparkling cream colored gown for the 2019 Congressional Ball held at the White House.
The first lady looked just as striking as ever in full-length number and matching cape as she joined President Donald Trump during the annual gathering. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
She completed the stunning look with loose hair and high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
To say she looked like absolutely perfect for the holiday celebration would be a serious understatement.
“A beautiful evening at the @WhiteHouse. #CongressionalBall,” FLOTUS captioned a series of pictures on Instagram from the evening’s festivities in the jaw-dropping look.
View this post on Instagram
The first lady always looks terrific no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous red and white checkered coat for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree.
Check out some of her other unforgettable looks during the holidays here.