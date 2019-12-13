Editorial

Melania Dazzles In Sparkling Full-Length Cream-Colored Gown At Congressional Ball

US First Lady Melania Trump listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during the Congressional Ball in the Grand Foyer of the White House on December 12, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump truly was a vision Thursday when she stepped out in a sparkling cream colored gown for the 2019 Congressional Ball held at the White House.

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in full-length number and matching cape as she joined President Donald Trump during the annual gathering. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

She completed the stunning look with loose hair and high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

To say she looked like absolutely perfect for the holiday celebration would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“A beautiful evening at the @WhiteHouse. #CongressionalBall,” FLOTUS captioned a series of pictures on Instagram from the evening’s festivities in the jaw-dropping look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on

The first lady always looks terrific no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous red and white checkered coat for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

