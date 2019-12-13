Melania Dazzles In Sparkling Full-Length Cream-Colored Gown At Congressional Ball

Melania Trump truly was a vision Thursday when she stepped out in a sparkling cream colored gown for the 2019 Congressional Ball held at the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in full-length number and matching cape as she joined President Donald Trump during the annual gathering. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the stunning look with loose hair and high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked like absolutely perfect for the holiday celebration would be a serious understatement.

“A beautiful evening at the @WhiteHouse. #CongressionalBall,” FLOTUS captioned a series of pictures on Instagram from the evening’s festivities in the jaw-dropping look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 12, 2019 at 7:42pm PST

The first lady always looks terrific no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous red and white checkered coat for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree.

