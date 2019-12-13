Buttigieg Rips Trump On China’s Human Rights Abuses, But Offers No Solutions

Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg ripped President Donald Trump on his handling China’s human rights abuses, but failed offer any solutions to the issue.

Buttigieg spoke to the Washington Post’s Robert Costa Friday in a live one-on-one interview series called “The 2020 Candidates.” He bashed Trump for indicating “his silence could be purchased” on human rights issues for a trade deal with the country, but didn’t list any concrete steps his administration would take to address China’s human rights abuses.

“Well first of all, the president indicated, our president, indicated that his silence could be purchased on humans rights issues,” Buttigieg said. “That is a nightmare for humans rights … And to not hear a peep of meaningful moral support from the American president shows you just how far we’ve slipped.”

“If we won’t even offer moral support on something like that, with a strategic competitor like China, what message are we sending to a place like Saudi Arabia on our seriousness on issues of human rights,” Buttigieg continued.

Buttigieg failed to mention that the Trump administration has taken action on human rights issues. (RELATED: Hong Kong Protests: ‘Police Officer Had His Baton Taken From Him And Was Attacked With It’)

Muslim minorities in Xinjiang have faced “repression, mass arbitrary detention and high-technology surveillance,” according to the Commerce Department. It added 28 Chinese firms to a trade blacklist in October for being implicated in Muslim minority abuse.

The South Bend, Indiana mayor also brought up Hong Kong protestors in his hit against the president. Trump signed two bills into law in November supporting the months-long pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong — a fact that was not mentioned by the Democratic candidate.

