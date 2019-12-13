REPORT: HBO Max Developing TV Show Based On The ‘Vacation’ Films

HBO Max will bring the “Vacation” stories back to life.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the project over at HBO Max:

Johnny Galecki is bringing a new take on National Lampoon’s beloved Vacation franchise to HBO Max. Titled The Griswolds, the Big Bang Theory grad will exec produce a single-camera take about what happens when the disaster-prone family returns home from vacation. The Griswolds, which currently has a script development deal, will follow the family and explore their daily lives in the suburbs of modern-day Chicago.

This sounds awesome. The “Vacation” movies are absolutely awesome. They’re great films from National Lampoon.

I probably watch “Christmas Vacation” at least a couple times a year. I certainly watch it at least once every holiday season with the family.

How could you not? We’re talking about an all-time classic.

Galecki starred in “Christmas Vacation,” and now he’ll take a crack at bringing it to the streaming service. I’m all in on that plan.

I’m 100% all in. Long before he was on “Big Bang Theory,” he was tearing it up as Chevy Chase’s son in “Christmas Vacation.”

He sounds like the perfect guy to take over a reboot for television, especially given his success on “Big Bang Theory.”

There’s no release date yet for the reboot, but we’ll make sure to keep you up to date with more information as we know it.

It sounds like it’s going to be a fun project.