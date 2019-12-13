REVIEW: ‘Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching’ Is One Of The Best Football Documentaries Ever Made

Football fans have to watch HBO’s documentary “Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching.”

After months of anticipation, I finally fired up the film about the two greatest football coaches to ever live, and it was incredible.

I’m not kidding when I say I sat there in silence from start to finish. I was hooked. You could have heard a pin drop as I hung onto every single word the two of them spoke.

The documentary follows their friendship, their rises to the top of the sport and their management styles. My friends, if you’re a fan of football, then there’s no excuse to skip this one.

I’ve read a ton about Saban. I’m fascinated by his life, the way he acts, how he recruits, how he teaches and the people he surrounds himself with.

This documentary took things to the next level. Watching him talk with Belichick about life and football is next level.

In one of the more touching moments, the two legends of the sport talk about the sacrifices they’ve had to make off the field in order to get to where they are today.

It’s a tough reality to face, but it’s the truth. If you’re going to dominate at sports, then something has to give. For both of these men, they had to make sacrifices in their private lives, and they know it.

On another note, the way the two men discuss football is nothing short of spectacular. They don’t talk fancy, they don’t try to get cute and they don’t really give a damn about analytics.

They just stick to the basics and what works. It goes to show you don’t need to be over the top in order to win in football.

“Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching” is without a doubt one of the best documentaries I’ve ever seen, and I can’t recommend it enough.

Check it out on HBO.