Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy Announces Citrus Bowl Decision Amid NFL Speculation

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy announced Friday night that he will play in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan.

The superstar junior receiver and 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner will suit up in Crimson one last time on New Year’s Day, and then will likely head off to the NFL. (RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa Mulls NFL Draft Decision, Possible Return To Alabama)

“I’m playing in the bowl game. There’s no reason to not play!!!!” Jeudy announced.

Since the Crimson Tide are not playing for a national championship this year, there has been some speculation that at least a handful of Alabama players may sit out the team’s postseason game to avoid injury and protect their draft status. This has been common practice in recent years, as many star players would rather avoid injury if there isn’t a championship on the line.

However, Alabama is not most teams. At Alabama, players finish what they start. This will almost certainly be Jeudy’s final game at Alabama as he is widely projected to be a top five pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Unlike other Crimson Tide players who are mulling over difficult decisions, Jeudy would appear to be a lock to forego his senior season.

However, it’s great to see that he’s determined to finish his career the right way, and I can’t wait to see one of the all time greats don the Crimson uniform one last time.

Roll Tide!