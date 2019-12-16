‘1917’ Looks Like It Could Be The Next Great War Movie

“1917” looks like it might be the next great war movie for people to see.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB: “Two young British privates during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.”

I’ve known about this movie for awhile, but only just sat through an entire trailer when I went to see “Richard Jewell.”

The preview alone had me ready to run through a wall. Give both the trailer and preview a watch below.

As you all know, I’m a huge junkie for war movies and shows. There’s nothing that moves the needle like some great war content.

Look no further than “Band of Brothers” for proof of that fact. The HBO mini-series is nearly two decades old, and is still as great as it was when it first aired. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

When done correctly, war content is something people will cling to.

We have plenty of shows and movies about WWII, Vietnam and the war on terror. However, we don’t have nearly as much of a light on WWI.

It looks like “1917” might be the most notable film ever made about the conflict, and the hype is through the roof.

“1917” comes out Dec. 25, and this one might be required viewing. Check back once it does for my full review.

I have a feeling I’m going to like it a lot.