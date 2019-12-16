Britney Spears Says It’s ‘Hard To Keep Wanting To Share’ On Social Media Because Of The Haters

Britney Spears admitted she loves sharing her life with fans on social media, but said it’s “hard to keep wanting to share” because of all the negative comments.

“Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all …,” the 38-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram, along with a video of her Christmas tree, per the “Today” show in a piece published Monday. “But it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!!” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 14, 2019 at 9:16pm PST

“If you don’t like a post … just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person,” she added. “There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people.”(RELATED: Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager)

Spears continued, “Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless !!!!!”

It all comes after the “Womanizer” star announced back in January that she was canceling her Las Vegas residency and going on an indefinite work hiatus to allow her to spend time with her father who suffered from a serious illness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 15, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

In April, reports surfaced that the she had checked herself into a mental health facility due to the stress of it all.