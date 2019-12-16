Chance The Rapper Cancels His Upcoming Tour

Chance The Rapper announced the cancellation of his tour, “The Big Tour,” on his Instagram.

The rapper decided to cancel the tour and focus on his family, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

After postponing the concert back in September due to the birth of his second child, Chance cancelled the concert altogether.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour,” he wrote on Instagram. “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.” (RELATED: Chance The Rapper Has Spent A Grand Total Of $30,000 On Postmates Delivery Since 2015)

“Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year,” he added. “I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.”

I love to see artists focusing on themselves. I know fans are probably going to be devastated, but focusing on family will have Chance in a much better place to produce more music.