Comey’s FISA Interview Raises Even More Questions About FBI – What The Hell Does ‘More Consequential’ Mistakes Mean?

Fox News’ Chris Wallace interviewed former FBI Director James Comey on Sunday about the recently released inspector general report on FISA abuses.

Comey, hat in hand, handled the interview as well as someone who’s lied to the American public for the past two years could have, except for one specific instance. Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc sat down to discuss the interview and the future of the FISA process.

