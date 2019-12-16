Deer Scoring A Soccer Goal Goes Viral After Heartwarming Celebration

A deer scoring a soccer goal has gone viral on Twitter.

In a video posted by @thatgirlondeck, which as been viewed 19 million times, a deer can be seen moving the ball around with its antlers and eventually into the goal.

That's when things really get incredible. The deer started jumping around in celebration after scoring. Give it a watch below. It'll probably be the coolest thing you see all day.

the little dance the deer does when he scores the goal tho pic.twitter.com/Q3j60fg06M — megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 14, 2019

My friends, if that video didn't warm your heart, then you just don't have a soul. That's without a doubt one of the coolest things I've ever seen.

It's a great reminder that nature is simply awesome, and you never know what to expect.

There are a lot of bad things about the internet. It's full of negativity, it's just generally awful and it can really make you pessimistic.

Stuff like this is a great example of when the internet is awesome.

The fact it’s been viewed 19 million times is simply mind-boggling to me, but I’m glad it blew up. We could all use a little extra cheer this holiday season.