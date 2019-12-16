Diddy, DaBaby Will Perform At Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl Festival

Former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal announced the performers for his 2020 Shaq’s Fun House festival on Super Bowl Sunday.

P Diddy and DaBaby will be headlining the festival, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Throwback to the most epic party on the planet…SHAQ’S FUN HOUSE ???????? Who is ready for the next edition?? @diplo @VonMiller @steveaoki pic.twitter.com/GJ6m7AVodT — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 6, 2018

“I had to call my legends to come join me,” the former NBA star told Page Six. “It’s going to be epic.”

Other artists who will perform include Tiësto, Pitbull, Carnage and Shaq himself.

“We just got tired of all the boring super bowl parties,” Shaq said, referring to the reason he created the Fun House festival. “They’re all the same, people just standing around, so we wanted to do something else. We wanted to bring carnival life, Vegas nightlife, and festival life altogether.” (RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Defends Daryl Morey And Free Speech)

Shaq said he wants to focus on the kids and the experience they have.

“I want to give these kids an experience that they’ll never forget so I always go jump in the crowd,” he said. “Give them a chance to pull out their phone, put it on their little social media.”

This festival sounds like it could be more entertaining than the Super Bowl itself. This year we’ve got Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing during halftime, so maybe it will be better than years past.

Honestly, if I had the option to go to Shaq’s Fun House festival, I might choose that instead.