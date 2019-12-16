‘Frozen 2’ Hits $1 Billion At The Box Office Globally

“Frozen 2” has officially hit $1 billion in global ticket sales.

Once the movie passes the $1.1 billion mark, which was reached by “Minions,” it will become the highest grossing sequel, according to a report published by Forbes.

The animated film pulled in $19.2 million domestic and $55.7 million overseas just this weekend alone, the outlet reported.

Passing the $1 billion mark makes it the sixth Disney film to reach the coveted number in sales. Other films to make the cut include “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4” and “The Lion King.” (RELATED: ‘Joker’ Makes $934 Million Globally At The Box Office)

During the opening weekend, “Frozen 2” brought in $350.2 million, making it the biggest animated movie opening ever, according to Deadline.

I’m not sure why anyone is surprised by this after the global craze following the original “Frozen” movie. Everyone loved that movie, adults and children included. There have been a lot of complaints regarding reboots, remakes and sequels recently, with some advocating for new ideas in Hollywood.

However, when you see an animated sequel pass $1 billion in global sales, you have to wonder if sequels really are what the people want.

The film has been nominated for two Golden Globes including Best Animated Film and Best Original Song.

This seems to be just the start of good things for the feel-good movie.