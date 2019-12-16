‘My Work Has Been Forgotten’: Harvey Weinstein Laments About His Disgraced Movie Career After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Disgraced movie director Harvey Weinstein opened up about his life after roughly 80 women made accusations against him for sexual misconduct.

Weinstein claimed he should be remembered for the things he did for women in a new interview published Sunday by Page Six.

“I feel like the forgotten man,” Weinstein, who has been accused of rape, told the NY Post last week.

“I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago,” he claimed. “I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!”

Weinstein claimed the multitude of accusations against him “eviscerated” his career.

“It all got eviscerated because of what happened,’” Weinstein said. “My work has been forgotten.” (RELATED: REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Spotted Without His Walker At Target Store In New York)

Weinstein refused to talk about any of the accusations against him, but had agreed to speak to prove he wasn’t making up his ailments, which have left him using a walker in court.

In response to a new Harvey Weinstein interview, where he gripes that he’s a “forgotten man,” 23 women who came forward to allege Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, issued a statement https://t.co/iWcOZngavB pic.twitter.com/Ncr7vgkhd5 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 16, 2019

23 of the women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault issued a statement regarding his comments.

“Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again,” the statement said per The Hollywood Reporter. “He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing. He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse.”

The interview comes after news surfaced that the director, his former studio and over 30 accusers had reached a potential $25 million settlement. As previously reported, Weinstein will not be responsible for the payout and will not be required to admit to any wrongdoing.

Weinstein’s criminal trial is set to start Jan. 6, and he could be sentenced to life in prison. He has been charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual acts, and two counts of rape.