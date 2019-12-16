Ivanka Wows In A Gorgeous Caramel And Red Coat And Dress Combo During Middle East Trip

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads when she showed up in a gorgeous caramel and red coat and dress combo during her trip to the Middle East.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve coat and matching turtleneck dress that went down past her knees as she visited with military personnel and troops at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, in a series of pictures she shared on Instagram Sunday from the trip. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great winter look with loose hair and matching caramel high heel boots. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

The first daughter captioned her post, “It was an honor to visit Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East, to thank the brave men and women who keep America safe. Aim High, Fly-Fight-Win! God bless you and Merry Christmas!”

On Saturday, Ivanka definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a jaw-dropping blue and black gold cape traditional outfit created by a woman Qatari designer during her visit to the The National Museum of Qatar,” per Carolina Hurley, White House Specialty Media Director. Lucky for us, the first daughter shared a few pictures in the stunning look.

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up at the White House in a long-sleeve hunter green dress for the annual Hanukkah reception.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.