Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend Shares Emotional Tribute After Rapper’s Sudden Death

Rapper Juice WRLD’s girlfriend has spoken out after his sudden death.

His late girlfriend, Ally Lotti, took to the stage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Los Angeles this weekend, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Ally Lotti shares a positive message with Juice Wrld fans @RollingLoud LA “Turn that negative into a positive” ???? pic.twitter.com/OtAGVgfxlp — UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 16, 2019

“I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth. He literally loved every single one of you guys,” she said calling Juice by his given name, Jarad Higgins. “There is not a time when he had shown me any different love then he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative, any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you and change that to a positive situation.”

The rapper’s mom shared a statement regarding his addiction to TMZ.

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it,” she said after his death. “Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything.”