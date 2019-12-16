‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Earns $60 Million In Its Opening Weekend

“Jumanji: The Next Level” absolutely dominated the weekend box office.

According to IndieWire, the film with Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson led the pack over the weekend with a $60 million domestic debut. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

In case you’re wondering, earning $60 million during the debut weekend is absolutely huge. It’s even better than the projections were.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” was projected to earn somewhere between $40 and $50 million. It clearly blew right past that marker.

We also all know what the sequel having success means. You can bet your bank account that we’ll probably get another installment.

Hollywood loves nothing more than guaranteed hits. They act as ATM machines for studios. As long as “Jumanji” movies are making cash, then they’ll keep cranking them out.

I haven’t seen “The Next Level” yet, but it seems like something I’ll probably check out while I’m back in WI for a few days.

I saw the last one with the family, and everybody seemed to enjoy it. I’m assuming the sequel won’t be much different.

For those of you who have seen it, sound off in the comments with your thoughts.