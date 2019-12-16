Report: Liam Hemsworth Introduces New Model Girlfriend To Parents Following Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth reportedly introduced his new model girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, to his parents ahead of a lunch recently in Australia following his split from Miley Cyrus.

In a series of pictures obtained by the Daily Mail in a piece published Monday, the 29-year-old actor appeared to be introducing the 21-year-old Australian model to his parents, Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth, in Bryon Bay over lunch last Friday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

The new romance is generating headlines, especially because the “Hunger Games” star was spotted back in October in New York City holding hands and looking cozy with 22-year-old “Dynasty” actress Maddison Brown. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

This all comes amid divorce proceedings with his ex-Miley Cyrus after the reports surfaced the two were splitting after nearly nine months of marriage earlier this year. Shortly after, Hemsworth filed for divorce from the “Wrecking Ball” singer, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus previously told E! News. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

As previously reported, Liam broke his silence after reports surfaced in August that the celebrity couple had split.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley [Cyrus] and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Hemsworth captioned his post on Instagram, along with a picture of a beach at sunset.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he added. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”