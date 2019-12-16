Meghan McCain: Trump Is ‘Deeply Emasculated’ By My Father, And He ‘Can’t Take It’

ABC’s “The View” co-host Meghan McCain said on air Monday that President Donald Trump is “deeply emasculated” by late Sen. John McCain.

“He’s–what you call projecting,” actor Robert De Niro said. “Because [Trump] feels that about himself, but he’s saying it,..the dirtiest player. You insult people and say the terrible things about them, when you feel that way about yourself.”

“You know how terrible that is. He actually says that. What he said about her father,” he said to McCain. “What is that about?”

“He’s deeply emasculated by my father’s legacy, and he can’t take it. That’s what it’s about,” McCain responded.

McCain, who functions as the “conservative” voice of “The View,” has defended Trump and his supporters on air, but also has a long history of attacking the president. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Warns On Impeachment: ‘If You Take This Kill Shot, Democrats, You Better Not Miss’)

After Trump criticized John McCain in March, McCain said that her father lives “rent free” in Trump’s head.

She further lit into him on air, saying that the president “will never be a great man.”

“My father was his kryptonite in life and his kryptonite in death,” she said, calling Trump’s life “pathetic.”