NFL Executives And Scouts Think Joe Burrow Is A Lock To Be The First Quarterback Drafted

NFL scouts and executives think there’s no doubt LSU star Joe Burrow will be the first quarterback off the board in the 2020 draft.

Ian Rapoport reached out to several NFL leaders about what will likely happen with the 2019 Heisman winner, and it sounds like it’s a done deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to his report, executives and evaluators all feel he’ll be the first passer taken. It also sounds like the only situation where he doesn’t go first overall is if the Giants get the top, because they took Daniel Jones in 2019.

As for Oregon star Justin Herbert, some executives told Rapoport that the gap between Burrow and the Ducks QB isn’t close.

At this point in time, I’d be absolutely shocked if Burrow didn’t go first overall. It’s not just that he’s talented and has had a great year.

It’s that he has that x-factor that you just can’t teach. He’s a natural leader, and he just knows how to win.

That’s not something that can be taught. You either have it or you don’t. Burrow has that quality in spades.

Is going to Cincy ideal? Probably not, but he will get the opportunity to make himself a legend if he can make the Bengals competitive.

All I know for sure is that any GM in need of a QB who would pass on Burrow at this point should be fired. That guy is a special player, and he’s going to bless a franchise with his talents in a few months.