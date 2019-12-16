Nikki Bella Opens Up About Her Regret After Break Up With John Cena

Wrestler Nikki Bella has admitted she does have some regrets about her break up with John Cena.
Nikki opened up about her relationship with Cena ending in an interview with Health magazine published Monday.
Our Jan/Feb cover stars are the Bella Twins, arguably the most famous female wrestlers ever, and we’re excited to share their exclusive digital covers (swipe —> to check them out!) The sisters are also sharing what it’s like to be so open all the time: “We aren’t the type to fake anything. The good, the bad, the ugly—you get it all,” says Brie. . But even if you’re an avid fan of their reality show #TotalBellas, there are a few things you might not know about the twins—like how they got their start: “Nicole and I were athletes, but we also loved to lip-synch to the Spice Girls,” says Brie. And when she found wrestling, she realized it was a mix of athleticism and entertainment. “It was everything we loved to do,” she continues. “So I persuaded Nicole to try out.” The Bellas didn’t make it into the #WWE at first but they were offered a spot in a training program, which exposed them to how physically taxing wrestling can be. “We went to this chiropractor who told us we were basically putting our bodies through a car accident every night,” says Nikki. “When you are wrestling, you almost grow this inch-or-two-thick layer of fluid to protect you.” . The next challenge came when they started to do televised matches. “In a way, that’s when I felt like we had made it. But the criticism was hard,” said Nikki. “Everyone started calling me the fat twin. It was the first time I really lost my self-confidence. Through Brie and the support of other people, I started to care more about what I thought than what other people said.” . Tap the link in bio for the full story, including how working closely with family has brought them together and what it’s like to go through such a public break up.
“The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John’s] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided,” Nikki said referring to sharing her side of the story on her reality show “Total Bellas.” “I felt like that wasn’t fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning.”
“He was fully there to support me,” she continued. “I’ll never forget his support and his love. That’s what made me sad. I don’t want to say it became the Nikki show, but in a way it did because you didn’t get to see John anymore.”
Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, admitted she thought the professional wrestler made a “mistake” ending the relationship. (RELATED: Nikki Bella Announces Wrestling Career Is Over: ‘Here’s To Closing One Chapter And The Next One Opening)
“I thought she made a big mistake!” Brie claimed.
“I did [think it was a mistake] for a long time because they were just such a lovely couple, and I thought they were such a perfect match,” she explained. “Because I’m married, I felt like there are ups and downs in relationships, and you work on things — you don’t just give up. But then, after the breakup, I started seeing that they both wanted different things. So then I approved of the breakup.”
Bringing Cena on the show to discuss the break up would have made the conversation more two-sided, but would have also made the whole thing more public than it already was. Nikki seemed to have made the right moves and the two have moved on and gone their separate ways.