Nikki Bella Opens Up About Her Regret After Break Up With John Cena

Wrestler Nikki Bella has admitted she does have some regrets about her break up with John Cena.

Nikki opened up about her relationship with Cena ending in an interview with Health magazine published Monday.

“The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John’s] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided,” Nikki said referring to sharing her side of the story on her reality show “Total Bellas.” “I felt like that wasn’t fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning.”

“He was fully there to support me,” she continued. “I’ll never forget his support and his love. That’s what made me sad. I don’t want to say it became the Nikki show, but in a way it did because you didn’t get to see John anymore.”

Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, admitted she thought the professional wrestler made a “mistake” ending the relationship. (RELATED: Nikki Bella Announces Wrestling Career Is Over: ‘Here’s To Closing One Chapter And The Next One Opening)

“I thought she made a big mistake!” Brie claimed.

“I did [think it was a mistake] for a long time because they were just such a lovely couple, and I thought they were such a perfect match,” she explained. “Because I’m married, I felt like there are ups and downs in relationships, and you work on things — you don’t just give up. But then, after the breakup, I started seeing that they both wanted different things. So then I approved of the breakup.”

Bringing Cena on the show to discuss the break up would have made the conversation more two-sided, but would have also made the whole thing more public than it already was. Nikki seemed to have made the right moves and the two have moved on and gone their separate ways.