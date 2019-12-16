North Carolina, Mack Brown Agree To One-Year Extension After 6-6 Season

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

According to FootballScoop, the legendary coach and former Texas leader has agreed to a one-year extension with the Tar Heels. He's now under contract through 2024.

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

This is a smart move by UNC. Brown is a very good coach, and all you have to do is look at his coaching history to know that.

The Tar Heels weren’t supposed to be any good this year. Despite that, Brown took freshman quarterback Sam Howell and the Tar Heels to a .500 record.

Is that super impressive? No, but it’s certainly better than people expected.

Plus, UNC isn’t exactly a destination job for major coaches. It’s not at all, in fact. Brown is probably the biggest name the Tar Heels are going to get.

That means they have to ride with him as long as possible. Given his success in year one with Howell at quarterback, I think they’re only going to improve as more time goes by with Brown running the show.

It’s been a lot of fun to see Brown coaching, and I hope he hangs around for awhile.