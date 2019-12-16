REPORT: Cowboys Will Look At Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley, Matt Rhule, And Ron Rivera If Coaching Change Is Made

The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly target some big names if head coach Jason Garrett is shown the exit.

According to Ian Rapoport, the team will target Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley, Matt Rhule And Ron Rivera if a coaching change is made. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sean Payton has also already been ruled out as an option. You can watch Rapoport’s full report below.

From @NFLGameDay: If the #Cowboys move on from coach Jason Garrett, Sean Payton isn’t an option… but last offseason, through back channels, they made it known they were interested in him if he was interested in them. That helped Payton land a massive contract extension. pic.twitter.com/zTiAEyAThm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2019

If they get rid of Garrett, which seems like it’s going to happen, then Jerry Jones should target Meyer and Riley first.

There’s already been a ton of chatter about Meyer and the Cowboys. I think that’s the first call for Jones and the leadership of the team.

He’s a proven winner and he can control the locker room.

If Meyer doesn’t want the job, then you go Lincoln Riley. Riley is an offensive genius. Just look at what he’s done as the head coach of the Sooners.

Their offense torches team no matter who is playing quarterback. He could be the perfect man to develop Dak Prescott and build a great offense around him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 21, 2019 at 2:44pm PDT

Matt Rhule is another young solid option, and I’d put him above Rivera. I’d only call the former Panthers coach if everybody else says no.

It’s not that he can’t coach. He can, but the other options listed are simply better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Football (@bufootball) on Aug 16, 2019 at 9:00pm PDT

Sound off in the comments with who you think the Cowboys should hire. It should be fun to watch it all play itself out.