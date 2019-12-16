Sylvester Stallone Teases Upcoming Project With Clip From Philly Standing In Front Of Rocky Statue

Sylvester Stallone lit up social media on Monday when he posted a cryptic message about an upcoming project and included a video of him in Philadelphia.

"Back in Philadelphia right now on this 33 [degree] freezing morning," the 73-year-old actor tweeted to his millions of followers, along with the video standing in front of the famous Rocky Balboa statue.

"We are doing something that is going to be VERY special and you'll be seeing it soon, so hang in there and go for it!!! #KeepPunching," he added, without giving much more information as to what exactly fans could expect, while promising that it was "something extraordinary."

In the video, the legendary “Rocky” star shared how many times he estimated that the statue of the famous boxer has been touched.

“To this day, I can’t get over the fact that we’re still here,” the “Rambo: Last Blood” star explained, while telling fans that this project, which he couldn’t talk about, would be ready “in a few months.”

The Philadelphia Enquirer reported that the shoot wasn’t for something long-term and would only last for the day.

Executive director Sharon Pinkenson told the outlet that the shoot was “just a one-day thing” and was wrapping later on Monday.