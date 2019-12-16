Texas Democrat: I Hope Obama Gets Cancer

Democratic Texas congressional candidate Justin Lecea said he hopes former President Barack Obama gets cancer in a series of tweets posted Sunday night.

Lecea attempted to justify his ill-wishes towards the 44th president by calling Obama a war criminal, and citing his administration’s record on deportations and immigration enforcement. (RELATED: Former Democratic Congressional Candidate Saira Rao Says She Hates White People And America)

“Y’all are defending a war criminal who was in authority during the deportation of over 3 million immigrants,” Lecea said in one of his tweets.

Lecea also attacked the former president’s record on climate change and health care. (RELATED: Democrats Are Trashing President Obama’s Legacy)

“People are criticizing me for wishing cancer on Obama. I say that having lost a parent to brain cancer after 12 years of fighting, and getting to see just how terrible our Healthcare system is, and I still think he deserves it or worse,” Lecea said.

People are criticizing me for wishing cancer on Obama. I say that having lost a parent to brain cancer after 12 years of fighting, and getting to see just how terrible our Healthcare system is, and I still think he deserves it or worse. — Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 16, 2019

Lecea is running for Congress in Texas 20th Congressional District, which encompasses much of the San Antonio area. Lecea is attempting to primary incumbent Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, who has represented the district in Congress for the past four terms.