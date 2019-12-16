Trump Campaign Raises $10 Million In Just One Week Amid Impeachment Probe

The Trump campaign managed to raise $10 million in just one week as House Democrats advanced their impeachment inquiry, according to Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Parscale listed some of the president’s accomplishments on his Twitter account Sunday, including the completion of a first phase trade deal with China and an executive order aimed at combatting anti-Semitism on college campuses, while highlighting the campaign’s massive fundraising haul.

“While Dems continue their political theater … @realDonaldTrump has been crushing it!” Parscale exclaimed.

While Dems continue their political theater…@realDonaldTrump has been crushing it! THIS WEEK: Raised 10MM+ Trade Deals with China & Mexico Gov’t Family Leave 50th Federal Judge Signed Anti-Semitism Order House approved Space Force 1.3B for the Wall — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 15, 2019

Raised 10MM+ = Greater than $10,000,000 in donations in one week. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 15, 2019

In comparison, many of the Democratic primary candidates failed to raise $10 million in the entire third quarter of 2019, including Julian Castro, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar, and Cory Booker.

Of the candidates still in the race, just four managed to raise over $10 million in the entire quarter. Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $19.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $25.3 million, former Vice President Joe Biden raised $15.7 million, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $24.6 million.

Meanwhile, if the president continues fundraising at this pace for the quarter, his campaign will have raised $120 million — more than those four top-fundraising challengers combined. (RELATED: Trump Re-Election Effort Raises A Record $125 Million In Third Quarter)

Parscale previously announced that the campaign raised $3 million in online donations in just one day after the Democrats voted to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.