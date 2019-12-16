Trump Supporters Erupt At Democratic Rep. Slotkin Town Hall After Coming Out In Favor Of Impeachment

A group of President Donald Trump supporters on Monday showed up to Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s town hall to protest her decision to vote in favor of impeachment.

Slotkin, who was undecided on impeachment until Monday, after taking the weekend to make up her mind on how she would vote, said she has came to the conclusion that she will vote to impeach Trump after reviewing the two articles of impeachment passed by the House Judiciary Committee.

Slotkin put politics above her constituents — overriding the will of the American people for her own political gain. And Michiganders have had enough. Her support of impeaching and removing @realDonaldTrump from office will be the end of her political career. #MI08 pic.twitter.com/yNyqzsVn4E — Hannah Osantowske (@HOsantowskeMI) December 16, 2019

Democrats in the House of Representatives are poised to impeach President Trump but not all members are on board, as there are lawmakers in question. (RELATED: We Asked The 31 House Democrats From Trump Districts How They Would Vote On Impeachment — Not One Was Fully Committed)

The Daily Caller contacted the offices of all 31 House Democrats from districts that Trump won in 2016 to ask them if they would vote to impeach President Trump, as many have not publicly stated where they stand on impeachment. Each office was contacted at least three times and all offices were given ample time to respond. Slotkin’s office was one of many who did not respond to multiple inquires.

This comes as a group of House Democrats are reportedly considering censuring the president instead of impeaching him. (RELATED: Report: Group Of Democrats Considering Censure Instead Of Impeachment)

A group of about 10 Democratic members of Congress, including New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader, New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi, and Utah Rep. Ben McAdams, are all reportedly open to a censure resolution of Trump instead of moving forward with impeachment, according to Politico.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that Democrats won’t be asking how others plan to vote, and that she is not trying to convince anyone to vote a certain way.

“We’re not whipping this legislation, nor do we ever whip something like this. People have to come to their own conclusions,” she said. “They’ve seen the facts as presented from the Intelligence Committee. They’ve seen the Constitution as they know it. They took an oath to protect and defend it.”

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 228 Democrats who have voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

Democrats have continued to send congressional subpoenas to those close to Trump for documents related to the ongoing scandal regarding the president’s phone call with the president of Ukraine — specifically whether Trump asked him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid. The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees are all investigating Trump, his cabinet members and closest allies.

The House will vote on the articles of impeachment for Trump on Wednesday.