Afternoon Mirror: ABC’s Chief Political Analyst Matthew Dowd Pisses Woman Off By Telling Everybody To Stop Being Angry

“How about we stop interviewing Harvey Weinstein. Just turn the fucking mics off. Unclear why anybody needs to hear from him anymore.”

— Matt Passet, producer, HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

MOOD: “Paul Pelosi Jr. Continues to stalk and harass me rather than consent to an interview. This is becoming pathological behavior…More updates in the morning.” — Patrick Howley, reporter, The Epoch Times, previously, Breitbart News and The Daily Caller.

Media alert: Lisa Page on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow program Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

Meghan McCain’s husband mocks Max Boot for CNN appearance about her

Ben Domenech is publisher and co-founder of The Federalist.

Once upon a time Max Boot was listened to by serious people about which wars we ought to fight, now Don Lemon brings him on to talk about this: pic.twitter.com/mDz4Ago155 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 17, 2019

NBC reporter’s life changes immeasurably after trying a new oatmeal cookie

“I lived my whole life assuming I didn’t like oatmeal cookies. My colleague just brought in oatmeal cookies with chocolate chips instead of raisins in them. I just don’t like raisins in cookies. I cannot stress how life-changing this experience was and continues to be.” — Ben Collins, reporter, NBC News.

CNN’s Brian Stelter bitches about Gorsuch appearing on ‘Fox & Friends’

“Justice Neil Gorsuch is on “Fox & Friends” right now. The Q: How is it appropriate for a Supreme Court justice to try to goose sales of his three-month-old book by chatting on one of the most partisan shows on TV?” — CNN’s Chief Biased Media Reporter and Anti-Trumper Brian Stelter.

Porn star worries that the government will sterilize everyone

“If you think the government isn’t drugging and controlling us through mandatory vaccines, you’re foolish. It will only get worse… soon they will mandate adult vacvines, then medication… then sterilization. Think about it.” — Jenna Jameson, adult film actress.

NYT goofs up a correction

NYT Politics: “Correction: An earlier version of this article referred imprecisely to a remark by Cenk Uygur, a radio host running for Congress. When David Duke appeared on his show and denied being a racist, Mr. Uygur was sarcastic when he replied, ‘No, of course not.'”

DAVID SHUSTER, ex-MSNBC anchor: “Time for the @nytimes to do a correction of their correction. @cenkuygur is NOT a ‘radio host.’ Call him a broadcaster, lawyer, businessmen, political commentator, former @MSNBC host, progressive media figure, whatever. But ‘radio host?’ Good grief. #Cenk2020.”

Note to readers: Technically, Shuster is right. Cenk had a radio show on Sirius Satellite Radio, but his longtime program, “The Young Turks,” moved to YouTube TV in 2018. He is running for Congress in 2020 in California’s 25th congressional district, which was occupied by ex-Rep. Katie Hill (D), who recently resigned amid a sex scandal.

Please don’t judge her

“She already licked me on the mouth twice, so she mine now.” — Monique Judge, news editor, The Root. She’s referring to her new puppy, Lady, who already has her own Instagram account.

The Mirror Therapy Hour

“Hello to everyone else who had a tremendously shit year while reading everyone’s posts on how awesome their year was: Im right here with ya. Know that it’s absolutely fine not to post some big thing about how great your year was and that it’s fine to have had a totally crap year.” — Jessica Huseman, ProPublica.

Journo puts in a plug for bruschetta

“Bruschetta really doesn’t get as much love on Twitter as it should.” — Peter Hasson, Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Observer

“If you use ‘blue check mark’ as a pejorative you have the most warped sense of how power actually works lol.” — Eve Peyser, freelancer, NYC, bylines can be found in NYT and New York Mag.

Gossip Roundup

Charlize Theron, who plays ex-Fox Newser Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, told NPR’s Fresh Air a frightening detail about her childhood. The gist is that her mother shot and killed her father. Listen here.

Prince William literally gets a cold shoulder from Kate Middleton during a BBC special. Here.

Politico reporter dings Tom Friedman with ‘anecdotal reporting’ remark

Tom Friedman is a three-time Pulitzer Prize winning weekly columnist for the NYT.

“I will say what I hear most often on the road from folks who don’t like Trump is that they kind of assume he wins again. Totally anecdotal, Tom Friedman kind of reporting, but I hear it all the time.” — Ben White, Politico‘s chief economic correspondent.

Ashley Rae Goldenberg, investigative reporter, Capital Research Center: “I just read someone tweet that I was a prostitute before doing conservative commentary. That’s news to me!”

The Daily Beast‘s Sam Stein on Rudy Giuliani: “Rudy is screaming: fuck yeah I did it and talking plainly about it to the press. And the entire Senate GOP is gonna refuse to call him as a witness on grounds that his talks with Trump should be treated as confidential.”

ABC’s chief political analyst angers actress by telling her to stop being so angry

Matthew Dowd is the chief political analyst for ABC news, but he plays a pretend pastor on Twitter. He enjoys telling the masses how to be more enlightened. Luciana Lambert previously worked as an actress in works such as “Lost in Avalon” and “The Conflicted.” She’s a writer and self-described “witch” who enjoys finger painting with her daughter.

MATTHEW DOWD: “I know people are frustrated, anxious, and angry at this moment in time. Let us keep in mind that you don’t win by staying angry all the time. You aren’t proving anything be being in constant turmoil and upset. What you oppose, wins if you lose your peace and center.”

LUCIANA LAMBERT: “Says the white man with a nice steady job. Just saying, put yourself in people’s shoes that aren’t you.”

MATTHEW DOWD: “I do. All the time.”

LUCIANA LAMBERT: “Then, you’d be angry. All the time since 2017.”

MATTHEW DOWD: “Being angry all the time isn’t constructive or helpful [to] one self or the common good.”

LUCIANA LAMBERT: “You speak from privilege. You probably never felt angry [if] you had no reason.”

MATTHEW DOWD: “Luciana, you don’t know me at all. Please stop making assumptions.”

LUCIANA LAMBERT: “OK. Fair enough. I hope you never got raped. I did. As long as Trump is president… I’ll be angry. It’s not a choice for me. I just am. And that, you can’t teach me how to manage.”

MATTHEW DOWD: “Luciana, I am sorry that happened to you. Sending you as much strength and love as I can.”

LUCIANA LAMBERT: “I appreciate that. But to be very truthful, I’d rather have you as angry as I am at the fact that he is president for as long as he is president. That’s what makes people in my position feel strengthened. Not being told we should stop being angry. We just can’t. You see?”