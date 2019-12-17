Ashley Judd Slams Harvey Weinstein For Placing ‘Toxic Shame’ On Accusers

Actress Ashley Judd slammed Harvey Weinstein’s latest interview in the New York Post on her Twitter.

Judd spoke out after Weinstein complained about his disgraced movie career, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

What Harvey Weinstein has said in the @nypost on #PageSix is a classic example of DARVO. Denying. Attacking. Reversing. Victim. Order. It is a predatorial strategy that seeks to shift attention away from his criminal behavior and put his toxic shame onto survivor victims. — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) December 17, 2019

“What Harvey Weinstein has said in the @nypost on #PageSix is a classic example of DARVO,” Judd wrote on Twitter. “Denying. Attacking. Reversing. Victim. Order.”

“It is a predatorial strategy that seeks to shift attention away from his criminal behavior and put his toxic shame onto survivor victims,” she continued.

As previously reported, Weinstein claimed his career had been “eviscerated” after more than 80 women accused the director of sexual misconduct in an interview published Sunday by Page Six.

“I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago,” Weinstein said. “I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!”

“It all got eviscerated because of what happened,” he added. “My work has been forgotten.” (RELATED: ‘My Work Has Been Forgotten’: Harvey Weinstein Laments About His Disgraced Movie Career After Sexual Misconduct Allegations)

Twenty-three of the women who accused Weinstein of misconduct, including Judd, signed a statement condemning the interview.

“Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again,” the statement said per The Hollywood Reporter. “He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing. He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse.”

Weinstein’s criminal trial is set to start Jan. 6, and he faces life in prison. He was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual acts, and two counts of rape.