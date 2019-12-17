Editorial

Atlanta, Georgia Named The Best City In America For Christmas

Christmas (Credit: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Atlanta, Georgia, is apparently the best city in America for Christmas.

According to a study from WalletHub, Atlanta led the way based on rankings of generosity, traditions and fun, shopping, costs and observance.

Orlando, New York, Pittsburgh and Chicago rounded out the top five.

I don’t understand these rankings at all. Atlanta? Atlanta for Christmas? That makes no sense on any level. Not even a little bit.

I’ve been to Atlanta. It sucks. There are very few redeeming qualities about it. Now, I went more than a decade ago.

Things could change, but I doubt it.

The only two in the top five that really make sense to me are Chicago and New York. I’ve already said NYC on NYE sounds like a disaster, but I could see Christmas being fun.

Chicago is also in the heart of the Midwest. We all know Midwest people are the best and that they love Christmas.

Either way, Atlanta being at the top of the list is outrageous. I rarely disagree with these rankings, but I’m not sold on this one at all.